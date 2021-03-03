Left Menu

A day after saying cricket gets forgotten in IPL, Steyn apologises

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to degrade or insult the worlds biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.The 37-year-old veteran fast bowler said his statement that cricket is sometimes forgotten amid all the money talk in the IPL was taken out of context in social media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:07 IST
A day after saying cricket gets forgotten in IPL, Steyn apologises

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to ''degrade or insult'' the world's biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.

The 37-year-old veteran fast bowler said his statement that cricket is sometimes forgotten amid all the money talk in the IPL was taken out of context in social media. ''IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that,'' Steyn tweeted. ''My apologies if this has upset anyone.'' Steyn's apology came after he claimed on the sidelines of the Pakistan Super League 6, where he is representing Quetta Gladiators, that money is given more importance than the game in the IPL. Steyn had said that this was one of the reasons why he had not featured regularly in the event. ''I think when you go to the IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten,'' Steyn, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the last IPL held in the UAE, had stated. In January this year, Steyn announced that he is opting out of the IPL 2021 but will play other leagues around the world. Steyn's decision led to RCB releasing him ahead of the auction. Steyn played 95 IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a best of 3 for 8. But the South African's repeated injury breakdowns didn't help his cause and he featured in just 12 IPL matches in the last three seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisoners

Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be suffocated by violence and again called for the release of political prisoners.At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope, who visited Mya...

Sensex soars 1,147.76 points to end at 51,444.65; Nifty rallies 326.50 points to 15,245.60.

Sensex soars 1,147.76 points to end at 51,444.65 Nifty rallies 326.50 points to 15,245.60....

Rahul retains second spot, Kohli climbs to 6th in ICC T20I rankings

Indias KL Rahul maintained his second position while his captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to be at sixth in the latest ICC T20 International rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday.With 816 rating points, Rahul is behind Englands Dawid ...

Kremlin promises retaliation after U.S., EU sanctions over Navalny

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it would retaliate with reciprocal measures to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over Moscows treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Speaking to reporters on a conference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021