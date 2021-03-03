Too much noise about spin-friendly tracks: Kohli

Stop the noise, tighten up that defence and get on with the game -- a combative Indian skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday ahead of the fourth and final Test against England as he navigated persistent queries on the spin-friendly tracks in the country. India annihilated England inside two days in the Pink-ball Test at Motera, days after the visitors crumbled on anther spin-assisting pitch in Chennai in the second Test.

England managed 112 and 81 in the Ahmedabad Test after scoring 134 and 164 in Chennai as Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel tormented them in turns. ''There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tacks,'' Kohli said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth and final Test starting here on Thursday.

Advertisement

''I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced a conversation.'' Kohli, at the end of the third Test, had blamed the batsmen's technique for their failure on the Motera track. ''But the unfortunate bit is everyone plays along with that narrative (spinning tracks) and keeps making it news till the time it is relevant. And then a Test match happens, if you win on day 4 or 5, no one says anything but if it finishes in two days, everyone pounces on the same issue,'' he said.

Kohli cited one of India's losses in New Zealand when the team struggled on a seaming pitch. He recalled how it was batsmen's technique, and not the track, that came in for scrutiny.

''We lost in New Zealand on day three in 36 overs. I am sure none of our people wrote about the pitch. It was how India played badly in New zealand.

''None of the pitches were criticised, no one came and saw how the pitch was doing, how much the ball was moving and how much grass was there on the pitch,'' he said.

Kohli said his team has been successful over a period of time for adapting to conditions instead of complaining about them.

''The reason for our success is that we have not cribbed about any pitch we have played on and we will continue to play like that.

''We all need to be honest with ourselves what is the idea behind continuing this narrative and what purpose it serves people who keep continuing the conversation which is one-sided,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)