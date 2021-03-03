Left Menu

Cricket-Finch back in form as Australia keep T20 series alive in Wellington

At a closed Wellington Regional Stadium, Australia clawed their way back to 2-1 in the five-match series following defeats in Christchurch and Dunedin. Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:54 IST
Aaron Finch shrugged off a long slump in form with a defiant half-century and Ashton Agar took six wickets as Australia claimed a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday to keep their Twenty20 series alive. At a closed Wellington Regional Stadium, Australia clawed their way back to 2-1 in the five-match series following defeats in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144. Paceman Riley Meredith replaced Daniel Sams in Australia's only change from Dunedin and grabbed 2-24 on an impressive international debut that included trapping New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lbw for nine.

