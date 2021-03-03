Left Menu

Rugby-France coach Galthie cleared of wrongdoing in COVID-19 outbreak investigation

"In my report, I mention it at the start, it is perfectly clear that what he has done and whatever one might think, he had the right to do what he did, and there was no particular risk," committee head Roger Salamon told French radio RTL. Galthie was one of five staff members to test positive for COVID-19 after France's second Six Nations game against Ireland, and the tournament organisers decided to postpone last weekend's match against Scotland as 12 players also tested positive.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:31 IST
Rugby-France coach Galthie cleared of wrongdoing in COVID-19 outbreak investigation

France head coach Fabien Galthie has been cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation into the handling of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Six Nations squad, the head of the French federation's (FFR) medical committee said on Wednesday. "In my report, I mention it at the start, it is perfectly clear that what he has done and whatever one might think, he had the right to do what he did, and there was no particular risk," committee head Roger Salamon told French radio RTL.

Galthie was one of five staff members to test positive for COVID-19 after France's second Six Nations game against Ireland, and the tournament organisers decided to postpone last weekend's match against Scotland as 12 players also tested positive. FFR president Bernard Laporte admitted that Galthie had left the training camp's bubble to watch his son's rugby game in Paris, however insisting he was wearing a protective mask and that he had not broken any rules in the team's COVID-19 protocol.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu threatened to withdraw France's authorisation to play in the Six Nations if the investigation was not conducted thoroughly and FFR board of directors member Florian Grill last weekend called for an independent investigation. A FFR spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that the investigation report would not be made public.

Les Bleus, who won their first two Six Nations games, travel to England on March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rain, snow likely in western Himalayan region March 5 onwards

A new western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalaya region from march 5 night onwards, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday. A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Reg...

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.Last month, Egypt ann...

Shanghai steps up curbs to cool hot property market

Chinas Shanghai city on Wednesday instituted tighter regulations on its land market and residential property sector, in an effort to stifle speculative buying and contain fast-rising home prices. The restrictions add to tough rules the fina...

Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, among the most vocal supporters of Beijings moves to tighten control over the territory, did not rule out a return to his former post in an interview on Wednesday. Id do anything to serve Hong Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021