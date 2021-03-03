Left Menu

Unadkat to captain Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare knockouts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:28 IST
Unadkat to captain Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare knockouts

Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the knock-out matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championship.

Saurashtra reached quarter-final stage of the tournament by topping Elite Group E with 16 points.

Saurashtra face domestic giants Mumbai on March 9 in their quarter-final match at the Palam Air Force Ground in New Delhi.

Saurashtra's batting department has the likes Arpit Vasavada, young wicket-keeper batsman Harvik Desai, who has also played for India U-19, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja.

The bowling department will be led by Unadkat himself and has the likes of left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and off-spinner Kamlesh Makwana.

The Squad: Jaydev Undadkat (captain), Kamlesh Makwana, Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada, Snell Patel, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Chetan Sakariya, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Jay Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Kishan Parmar. Head Coach: Sitanshu Kotak; Coach: Niraj Odedara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Priyanka slam Adityanath govt over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over law and order situation in the state.Under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh is becoming worse day by day. Such ...

Rain, snow likely in western Himalayan region March 5 onwards

A new western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalaya region from march 5 night onwards, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday. A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Reg...

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties, which have been strained, allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.Last month, Egypt ann...

Shanghai steps up curbs to cool hot property market

Chinas Shanghai city on Wednesday instituted tighter regulations on its land market and residential property sector, in an effort to stifle speculative buying and contain fast-rising home prices. The restrictions add to tough rules the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021