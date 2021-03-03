Unadkat to captain Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare knockouts

Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the knock-out matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championship.

Saurashtra reached quarter-final stage of the tournament by topping Elite Group E with 16 points.

Saurashtra face domestic giants Mumbai on March 9 in their quarter-final match at the Palam Air Force Ground in New Delhi.

Saurashtra's batting department has the likes Arpit Vasavada, young wicket-keeper batsman Harvik Desai, who has also played for India U-19, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja.

The bowling department will be led by Unadkat himself and has the likes of left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and off-spinner Kamlesh Makwana.

The Squad: Jaydev Undadkat (captain), Kamlesh Makwana, Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada, Snell Patel, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Chetan Sakariya, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Jay Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Kishan Parmar. Head Coach: Sitanshu Kotak; Coach: Niraj Odedara.

