Left Menu

Kapil Dev receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:41 IST
Kapil Dev receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev on Wednesday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a renowned city hospital here.

The 62-year-old World Cup-winning captain got vaccinated at the capital's Fortis hospital.

Kapil Dev, thus, became the second former India cricketer to receive the vaccine after India head coach Ravi Shastri, who got vaccinated on Tuesday at Ahmedabad.

Both the cricket legends received the vaccine after India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

India's greatest-ever fast bowler Kapil Dev had undergone an angioplasty in October last year after suffering a heart attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on overseas Olympic spectators to be made by end-March - Japanese minister

The decision on whether to let overseas spectators attend the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be made by the end of March, Japans Olympics minister, Tamayo Marukawa, said on Wednesday.The Mainichi newspaper earlier reported that Japans g...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes Greece – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday, sending people rushing from their houses but drawing no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC, which rep...

Are you looking for a good job and settled life in Europe? Study in Ireland to fulfil your dreams and to obtain a European PR

New Delhi India, March 3 ANIMediawire The main reasons that attract the students who seek overseas higher education are higher standards of education, assured employment opportunities, possibilities to obtain permanent residency status and ...

Germany to ease COVID-19 curbs, ramp up vaccinations

German authorities are expected on Wednesday to announce a gradual easing of coronavirus curbs, seeking a balance between the needs of public health and the economy as the country also moves to speed up a sluggish vaccination campaign.With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021