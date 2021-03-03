Top FIFA gamers from India set to battle it out in first-ever AIFF eFootball Challenge

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:04 IST
India's best FIFA gamers are set to take part in the first-ever AIFF eFootball Challenge beginning on March 20, wherein 16 of the top eligible Playstation eAthletes of the country will be competing against each another.

The competition to be organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will determine the representatives from the country. They will be a part of the eNational squad and compete at the FIFAe Nations Series 2021 (FeNS21).

The flagship tournament of the FIFA is contested by eNational Teams using the EA Sports FIFA 21 game. The official logo for the inaugural AIFF eFootball Challenge has been designed in line with the overall logo identity of the federation.

To be played in a knock-out format, the Round of 16 of the tournament will take place on March 20, with the quarterfinals scheduled for March 21. The semi-finals and finals will be held on April 2 and April 4 respectively.

The AIFF will soon initiate the registration process for the tournament by sending out invitations to the top 16 Indian PlayStation eAthletes in the FIFAe Global Series Rankings (West Asia Region), as per the cut-off date and time of 12am IST on February 25.

However, if any of the top 16 eAthletes do not meet the eligibility criteria for the tournament, which will be communicated to them during the registration period, or do not confirm their participation, the next eligible eAthlete in the ranking order shall qualify, a release said.

