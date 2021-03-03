Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours.

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report from England skipper Joe Root's press conference ahead of fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

*Report of ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo.

*Report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.

*Updated report of Swiss Open in Basel.

*Report of World Table Tennis Contender Series in Doha.

*Report of Sub-junior and Cadet National Championship in Indore.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW 'THE MATCH': With Lord's in sight, India ready to cook England's goose Ahmedabad, Mar 3 (PTI) A ruthless India will not take their foot off the pedal while taking England for another ''spin ride'' in the high-stakes Test series finale starting Thursday, aiming to not just complete another dominant home performance but also realise their World Test Championship dreams. SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI Too much noise about spin-friendly tracks: Kohli Ahmedabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Stop the noise, tighten up that defence and get on with the game -- a combative Indian skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday ahead of the fourth and final Test against England as he navigated persistent queries on the spin-friendly tracks in the country.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-ROTATION Kohli bats for rotation policy in age of bio-bubbles Ahmedabad, Mar 3 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli feels rotation policy is the way forward in the age of bio-bubbles as mental fatigue caused by restrictive quarantines will make it extremely difficult for players to stay hungry. SPO-CRI-IND-WARNER Warner concedes rushing injury return for series against India put him back Sydney, Mar 3 (PTI) Australia opener David Warner says rushing his return from injury to compete against India earlier this year was probably not the right decision as it resulted in a lengthy rehabilitation period for him.

SPO-WREST-IND Freak injury forces Sonam to pull out of Rome event; Deepak, Ravi Dahiya also out By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A freak head injury while training with Sakshi Malik has forced young wrestler Sonam Malik out of the UWW ranking series event in Rome while Tokyo-bound Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya have also pulled out of the tournament for different reasons. SPO-BOX-MARYKOM-AIBA Mary Kom picked as chairperson of AIBA's champions and veterans committee New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom has been picked as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) champions and veterans committee, a panel created last year by the world body as part of its reforms.

SPO-CRI-STEYN-IPL-APOLOGY A day after saying cricket gets forgotten in IPL, Steyn apologises New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to ''degrade or insult'' the world's biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-RANKINGS Rahul retains second spot, Kohli climbs to 6th in ICC T20I rankings Dubai, Mar 3 (PTI) India's KL Rahul maintained his second position while his captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to be at sixth in the latest ICC T20 International rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Srikanth wins, Satwik-Ashwini pair registers stunning victory in Swiss Open opening round Basel, Mar 3 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from compatriot Sameer Verma to make a winning start to his campaign at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-IND Indian men's hockey team plays out 1-1 against Germany Krefeld (Germany), Mar 3 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against Germany in the second game of its four-match tour of Europe here.

SPO-ISL-MARCELINHO Brazilian Marcelinho aims for first-ever ISL trophy Margao, Mar 3 (PTI) From spectacular goals to single-handedly winning matches, Brazilian forward Marcelinho has given fans a lot to savour in the Indian Super League but he is yet to win the elusive title.

SPO-CRI-KAPIL-VACCINATION Kapil Dev receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev on Wednesday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a renowned city hospital here.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-SAURASHTRA Unadkat to captain Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare knockouts Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the knock-out matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championship.

