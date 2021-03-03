Soccer-Juventus great Buffon confirms he will retire by 2023

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he plans to retire by June 2023 at the latest but won't rule out hanging up his boots sooner. The 43-year-old's contract with the Turin club expires at the end of the season and a renewal is yet to be agreed with the Italian champions.

"Look, in my head, there truly is a final stop sign, a maximum bar, which is June 2023," Buffon said in an interview with The Guardian. "That is the maximum, really, really the maximum. But I could also stop playing in four months."

Buffon, a 2006 World Cup champion with Italy and 10-time Serie A winner with Juventus, previously said in 2017 that he would retire in 2018, but he instead moved to French side Paris St Germain for a year before returning to Juve. He has deputised for Wojciech Szczesny at Juve this season, making 10 appearances in all competitions.

