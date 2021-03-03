Left Menu

Seat broken by Glenn Maxwell's six to be auctioned for charity

Australia star batsman Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind 31-ball 70 not only tore apart the Kiwis bowling attack in the third T20I, but also one of his sixes broke a seat in the stands as he smashed 28 runs off a James Neesham over.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:27 IST
Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell (Image: Cricket Australia). Image Credit: ANI

Australia star batsman Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind 31-ball 70 not only tore apart the Kiwis bowling attack in the third T20I, but also one of his sixes broke a seat in the stands as he smashed 28 runs off a James Neesham over. After a string of low scores, Maxwell entered demolition mode in the third T20I and launched two mammoth sixes in the 17th over. One of those two sixes was hit with sheer power and ended up breaking a seat at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The seat which Maxwell destroyed during his sensational knock against New Zealand will be put up for auction. After the game, Maxwell signed the seat so it can be auctioned off for charity. Riding on skipper Aaron Finch, Maxwell and Ashton Agar's performances, Australia bounced back in the series with a comfortable win over New Zealand.

New Zealand was 109/3 at one stage, but Agar wreaked havoc and picked six wickets to bundle out the hosts for 144. Agar turned the game in Australia's favour with three wickets in the 13th over. New Zealand now lead the five-match series 2-1. Australia had posted 208/4 from their 20 overs courtesy half-centuries from Finch and Maxwell, and a quickfire 43 from Josh Philippe.

Chasing a mammoth 209, New Zealand got off to a bad start as they lost opener Tim Seifert in the second over. Debutant Riley Meredith conceded a six and a four in his first over, but took a wicket off the last ball. Martin Guptill continued from where he left the other night, but Meredith again stole the show when he dismissed skipper Kane Williamson in his second over.

However, New Zealand seemed well on track as the hosts ended the powerplay with 59 runs on board. In the ninth over, Adam Zampa got the wicket of the dangerous Guptill. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips then played risk-free cricket to ensure the hosts didn't suffer any more hiccups during the chase. Just when their partnership started flourishing, Agar put Australia in control by dismissing both batsmen in the same over. (ANI)

