Left Menu

PSL 6: Tom Banton in isolation after positive COVID-19 test

England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton is one of the two overseas players who tested positive for coronavirus after Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:59 IST
PSL 6: Tom Banton in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
England's Tom Banton (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton is one of the two overseas players who tested positive for coronavirus after Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Since Monday and apart from the rapid tests, a total of 244 PCR tests were conducted which resulted in three positive tests. These individuals, including two foreign players and a local player support personnel, were quarantined on a separate floor of the team hotel.

Banton revealed on Wednesday that he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is now in isolation. The English cricketer, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, is feeling "OK" and thanked his fans for the support. "Thanks a lot for all the messages and well wishes. Unfortunately, I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols," Banton said in a statement on Twitter.

"Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators. Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe," he added. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that just under 300 people are inside the bubble, including players, support staff, families, owners, match officials, and security officers, who will undergo repeat PCR tests on Thursday.

After it was revealed that Fawad had returned a positive result for coronavirus, the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match was rescheduled for Tuesday. An aggressive batting display from opening batsman Paul Stirling and an economical bowling spell from Faheem Ashraf guided Islamabad United to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morocco sees Sahel jihadists as magnet for local cells

Jihadist groups in the nearby Sahel region, which recruit and train their followers online, represent Moroccos biggest militant threat, the head of its counterterrorism agency said.Although Morocco has had only one major attack over the pas...

Severed calf head found on roadside in J-K's Reasi; FIR lodged

A case was registered in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Wednesday after the severed head of a calf was found on a roadside in the region.A police spokesperson said the calf head was found at the Mandi Mohalla locality of Reasi town.Th...

Railway minister flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express special train

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train that will run between Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi junction.Goyal flagged off the train through video conferencing and during the ceremony, he ...

Review cases registered under UAPA, PSA: Tarigami

The CPIM on Wednesday alleged misuse of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and Public Safety Act PSA in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a review of cases registered under these stringent laws.CPI M leader M Y Tarigami also expressed con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021