Left Menu

Soccer-Stojkovic takes over as Serbia coach

"The FSS executive board has named Dragan Stojkovic the national team head coach and the contract is to run until the end of the Euro 2024 qualifiers," the governing body said on its website http://www.fss.rs. Stojkovic, an instrumental player in helping Yugoslavia reach the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals and the Euro 2000 last eight, was the prime candidate to take over after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2020 under Ljubisa Tumbakovic.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:00 IST
Soccer-Stojkovic takes over as Serbia coach

Former Yugoslavia midfielder Dragan Stojkovic took over as Serbia coach on Wednesday in a bid to steer them to the 2022 World Cup, the Balkan nation's Football Association (FSS) said. "The FSS executive board has named Dragan Stojkovic the national team head coach and the contract is to run until the end of the Euro 2024 qualifiers," the governing body said on its website http://www.fss.rs.

Stojkovic, an instrumental player in helping Yugoslavia reach the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals and the Euro 2000 last eight, was the prime candidate to take over after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2020 under Ljubisa Tumbakovic. Tumbakovic was sacked in December after a penalty shootout defeat by Scotland denied Serbia a spot in the June 11 - July 11 tournament, rescheduled for this year after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stojkovic said he was looking forward to a challenging start as Serbia open their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home games against Ireland on March 24 and European champions Portugal three days later. "I am delighted and very proud because there is no greater honour than being in charge of your national team," he said.

"I couldn't have wished for a better birthday present and I am fully aware of the magnitude of the task that lies ahead. But I am also confident in my ability and in the national team's huge potential." Stojkovic, who turned 56 on Thursday, was a fringe player in the Olympique de Marseille side that won the 1993 European Cup, having also featured in their penalty shootout defeat in the 1991 final by his former club Red Star Belgrade.

He won two Yugoslav league titles with Red Star as a player and steered Nagoya Grampus Eight to the Japanese league title as coach in 2010, having also played for them between 1994-2001. His most recent job was a 2015-2020 stint at Chinese top tier side Guangzhou R&F. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar MBBS student, who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in hometown Begusarai

A final year MBBS student in Patna, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Tuesday evening at his hometown in Begusarai. Shubhendu Shubham 23, a 2016-batch student of Patnas Nalanda Medical College Hospital NMCH displayed symptoms...

Lebanese president asks central bank to investigate currency tumble

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday he had asked the central bank governor for an inquiry into the reasons behind the countrys latest currency tumble.The collapse of the Lebanese pound, which fell to 10,000 to the dollar on Tue...

France eyes possible easing of COVID restrictions from mid-April-govt spokesman

France is preparing for a possible easing of measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic from mid-April as it banks on an acceleration of its vaccination campaign, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. We will still face...

Morocco sees Sahel jihadists as magnet for local cells

Jihadist groups in the nearby Sahel region, which recruit and train their followers online, represent Moroccos biggest militant threat, the head of its counterterrorism agency said.Although Morocco has had only one major attack over the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021