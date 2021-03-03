Left Menu

Soccer-March date set for Juventus' postponed league clash with Napoli

The postponed Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli will take place on Wednesday Mar.17 at 6.45pm local time (1745 GMT), the league body has announced. Juventus are currently third in Serie A with 49 points, while Napoli, who have a game in hand, are sixth with 43 points.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:12 IST
Soccer-March date set for Juventus' postponed league clash with Napoli

The postponed Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli will take place on Wednesday Mar.17 at 6.45pm local time (1745 GMT), the league body has announced. The original game was postponed in October after Napoli were told not to travel to Turin by their local health authority following a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side were originally handed a 3-0 defeat and deducted a point as punishment for not showing up to a scheduled fixture, but they successfully appealed the decision. Juventus are currently third in Serie A with 49 points, while Napoli, who have a game in hand, are sixth with 43 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

