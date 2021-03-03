FACTBOX–Soccer-Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring records

Factbox on Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who set another scoring record on Tuesday. Born: Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Portugal

* Became the first player to score at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons in Europe's top five leagues when he scored for Juventus against Spezia in his 600th career league appearance on March 2 2021. * Ronaldo became the first European player to score 100 international goals when his double against Sweden took his Portugal tally to 101 in a UEFA Nations League win in September 2020. The only male player to score more international goals than Ronaldo is Iran's Ali Daei with 109. Ronaldo's tally now stands at 102 goals.

* Ronaldo is the only player to win a league title, domestic cup, domestic super cup, Champions League, Club World Cup, league player of the year, European Golden Boot and Ballon d'Or at two different clubs: Manchester United and Real Madrid. * While at Real Madrid, Ronaldo became the fastest player to reach 150 La Liga goals (in 140 matches), 200 league goals (in 178 matches) and 300 league goals (in 286 matches).

* In February 2020, Ronaldo marked his 1,000th senior appearance by scoring in an 11th consecutive Serie A game against SPAL to equal the league record. * In 2019-20, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score 30 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues since Ronnie Rooke of Arsenal in 1948, reaching the landmark aged 35 years and 166 days.

* Ronaldo's 37-goal haul in all competitions for Juventus in 2019-20 was a club record for a single season, breaking Felice Borel's record from 1933-34. * Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 134 goals and also holds the record for the most goals scored in a single campaign in the competition with 17 in 2013-14.

* Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Champions League finals, and the only player to find the net in 11 consecutive matches in the competition. * He has won five Ballon d'Or awards, most recently in 2017, a tally second only to Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who has six.

* He is Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals. * The Portugal talisman has the joint-highest number of goals at the UEFA European Championship with nine, level with former France midfielder Michel Platini.

* He also holds the record for the most goals in European Championship and World Cup qualifying games, 61. * Ronaldo has won the European Golden Boot, the award given to European football’s top scorer, four times as well as claiming top scorer awards in the Premier League, La Liga (three times), the FA Cup, and the Copa del Rey.

* It has been claimed that Ronaldo's career total of 767 senior career goals makes him the most prolific professional goalscorer in the history of the game. However, the title is contested due to the unofficial tallies of Josef Bican, Romario and Pele. Soccer’s world governing body FIFA does not keep an official record and the Czech FA claimed in January that Bican’s tally stands at 821 goals.

