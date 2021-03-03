Left Menu

Soccer-Stojkovic takes over as Serbia coach

But I am also confident in my ability and in the national team's huge potential." Stojkovic, who turned 56 on Wednesday, was a fringe player in the Olympique de Marseille side that won the 1993 European Cup, having also featured in their penalty shootout defeat in the 1991 final by his former club Red Star Belgrade.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:16 IST
Soccer-Stojkovic takes over as Serbia coach

Former Yugoslavia midfielder Dragan Stojkovic took over as Serbia coach on Wednesday in a bid to steer them to the 2022 World Cup, the Balkan nation's Football Association (FSS) said.

"The FSS executive board has named Dragan Stojkovic the national team head coach and the contract is to run until the end of the Euro 2024 qualifiers," the governing body said on its website http://www.fss.rs. Stojkovic, an instrumental player in helping Yugoslavia reach the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals and the Euro 2000 last eight, was the prime candidate to take over after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2020 under Ljubisa Tumbakovic.

Tumbakovic was sacked in December after a penalty shootout defeat by Scotland denied Serbia a spot in the June 11 - July 11 tournament, rescheduled for this year after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stojkovic said he was looking forward to a challenging start as Serbia open their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home games against Ireland on March 24 and European champions Portugal three days later.

"I am delighted and very proud because there is no greater honour than being in charge of your national team," he said. "I couldn't have wished for a better birthday present and I am fully aware of the magnitude of the task that lies ahead. But I am also confident in my ability and in the national team's huge potential."

Stojkovic, who turned 56 on Wednesday, was a fringe player in the Olympique de Marseille side that won the 1993 European Cup, having also featured in their penalty shootout defeat in the 1991 final by his former club Red Star Belgrade. He won two Yugoslav league titles with Red Star as a player and steered Nagoya Grampus Eight to the Japanese league title as coach in 2010, having also played for them between 1994-2001.

His most recent job was a 2015-2020 stint at Chinese top tier side Guangzhou R&F. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's corona vaccine 81% effective

Bharat Biotechs vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, has shown an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the ...

Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi

Frustrations are mounting in Mississippis largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the citys water system knocking out water for drinking and making it impossible for many to even flush their toile...

Syrian pound hits new low in contagion from neighboring Lebanon's currency crisis

The Syrian pound fell to a record low on the black market on Wednesday, hit by the ripple effect of currency woes in neighboring Lebanon with which it has extensive business and banking ties, dealers and bankers said.Traders said it cost cl...

Senegal opposition leader arrested as supporters clash with police

Senegals main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested on Wednesday after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting a rape accusation against him. An employee at a beauty salon accused Sonko, who f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021