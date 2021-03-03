Left Menu

England's Tom Banton among two foreigners in PSL to test positive for COVID-19

Fortunately I am feeling OK so far, Banton tweeted.I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators, added the 22-year-old who has played six ODIs and nine T20 International matches for England.The PCB official had said that out of the fresh three positive cases, one cricketer belonged to the Islamabad United franchise, whose player Ahmed had tested positive on Monday sparking a scare in the PSL.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:33 IST
England's Tom Banton among two foreigners in PSL to test positive for COVID-19

England batsman Tom Banton is one of the two foreign players who tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and he has been put under isolation, the cricketer confirmed.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Director of Media Sami Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.

Burney had not named the two players and the support staff member. ''Unfortunately I received a positive COVID-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols. Fortunately I am feeling OK so far,'' Banton tweeted.

''I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators,'' added the 22-year-old who has played six ODIs and nine T20 International matches for England.

The PCB official had said that out of the fresh three positive cases, one cricketer belonged to the Islamabad United franchise, whose player Ahmed had tested positive on Monday sparking a scare in the PSL. ''Out of the three positive results, one player belongs to Islamabad and the remaining to two other franchises,'' he had said, adding that the PSL would continue as per schedule. Ahmed's positive result on Monday led to the postponement of their match against Quetta Gladiators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's corona vaccine 81% effective

Bharat Biotechs vaccine, whose emergency use approval before finishing final stage testing had triggered a row, has shown an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of the advanced clinical trial, the ...

Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi

Frustrations are mounting in Mississippis largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the citys water system knocking out water for drinking and making it impossible for many to even flush their toile...

Syrian pound hits new low in contagion from neighboring Lebanon's currency crisis

The Syrian pound fell to a record low on the black market on Wednesday, hit by the ripple effect of currency woes in neighboring Lebanon with which it has extensive business and banking ties, dealers and bankers said.Traders said it cost cl...

Senegal opposition leader arrested as supporters clash with police

Senegals main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested on Wednesday after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting a rape accusation against him. An employee at a beauty salon accused Sonko, who f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021