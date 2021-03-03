Left Menu

LaLiga looking to leave footprints of competition and clubs in Indian football ecosystem

In a consistent and collaborative step to grow sporting and economic ties of Spain and India, the Spanish football league, LaLiga, collaborated with the Indo Spanish Chamber of Commerce (ISCC) to discuss 'Indian & Spanish Football Relations and Business Opportunities' through a webinar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:45 IST
LaLiga logo . Image Credit: ANI

In a consistent and collaborative step to grow sporting and economic ties of Spain and India, the Spanish football league, LaLiga, collaborated with the Indo Spanish Chamber of Commerce (ISCC) to discuss 'Indian & Spanish Football Relations and Business Opportunities' through a webinar. In a highly interactive discussion, dignitaries associated with the Indian and Spanish football ecosystem spoke about football being the focal point, which has the potential to bring the two countries stronger together. The conversation had two major points, which spoke about the importance of football in the Indian market and how the sport has the potential to build a flourishing business ecosystem.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said: "Football in India is still growing. We are trying to increase our international appeal and India is one of the key markets that we are targeting. Our objective as the Spanish football league is to leave footprints of our competition and our clubs in the Indian football ecosystem." Ashish Shah, Founder, Dynamic Sports (Ex - CEO Chennaiyin FC & Odisha FC) said, "India is an emerging market for football and hence the business opportunities are immense. The entire football ecosystem is developing fast -- leagues, clubs, academies, players, coaches, support staff, intermediaries, kits, fitness and nutrition products, travel services, media, technology solutions, sports education etc. This makes India a very exciting place to be in." (ANI)

