Left Menu

UK Parliament launches new enquiry into long-term impact of head injuries in sport

Concussions and their long-term effects have been in the spotlight since former players filed a class-action lawsuit against governing bodies World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) which alleges a failure to protect them from the risks. Many have been diagnosed with permanent brain damage, early onset dementia, depression or symptoms and signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:03 IST
UK Parliament launches new enquiry into long-term impact of head injuries in sport
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UK Parliament on Wednesday announced the launch of an inquiry into the long-term effects of head injuries in sport and will discuss the latest scientific studies with governing bodies and athletes across two sessions starting next week.

The Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Committee (DCMS) will examine links between concussion and dementia and efforts to improve player welfare in professional sports, with the first session taking place on March 9. The committee will also take evidence on the implications for youth sport and funding requirements for further scientific research.

"We will look particularly at what role national governing bodies should be taking and their responsibilities to understand risks involved for players and what actions might be taken to mitigate them," Julian Knight, chair of the DCMS committee, said in a statement. "We're seeing a number of cases involving brain injury in sport likely to reach the doors of our law courts and we will also look at the implications for sport in the longer term of any successful legal claim."

In January, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston led roundtable meetings with athletes and campaigners for research into concussion-related injuries. Concussions and their long-term effects have been in the spotlight since former players filed a class-action lawsuit against governing bodies World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) which alleges a failure to protect them from the risks.

Many have been diagnosed with permanent brain damage, early onset dementia, depression or symptoms and signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. In a joint statement in December, World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU said they take player safety very seriously.

"Rugby is a contact sport and while there is an element of risk to playing any sport, rugby takes player welfare extremely seriously and it continues to be our number one priority."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Aon's $30 bln Willis bid faces EU antitrust warning - sources

Aon is set to be hit with an EU antitrust warning over its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson unless it offers concessions in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal, announced a year ago, would create the ...

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.'' PTI SA VS VS

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent common enemy DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure Ammas golden rule in Tamil Nadu. PTI SA VS VS...

Delhi civic bypolls: Largest victory margin in Chauhan Bangar ward, lowest in Shalimar Bagh-North

The Chauhan Bangar ward of Delhi witnessed the largest victory margin of over 10,000 votes, while Shalimar Bagh North recorded the lowest in the bypolls to the five municipal wards results of which were declared Wednesday.The Congress Chaud...

Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepts late actor’s Golden Globe 2021 award

The late American actor, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for his performance in Ma Raineys Black Bottom. He was awarded in the category of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.His performance was an acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021