Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedevs 12 aces werent enough as the Australian Open runner-up was beaten 7-6 4, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.It wasnt the days only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovics 12, along with eight double faults, and he broke his racket in frustration.PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:33 IST
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev's 12 aces weren't enough as the Australian Open runner-up was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
It wasn't the day's only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.
Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic's 12, along with eight double faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. The third-ranked Russian last played Feb. 21 in his straight-sets loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. “I think I was very focused the whole match,'' Lajovic said. “This was the key today, not to make the little mistakes.” The 30-year-old Serbian player faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round.
Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul. Zverev, coming off a quarterfinal loss to Djokovic in Australia, went a break up in each set against Bublik but each time was then broken twice himself.
Sixth-seeded David Goffin needed just over an hour to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-0. He'll meet qualifier Jeremy Chardy in the second round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa says documentation on Russian COVID-19 vaccine sent to regulator
Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case
Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case
Jailed Russian Gulag historian to appeal against long jail term
The name is Karatsev; Russian reaches semis on major debut