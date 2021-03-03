Left Menu

Juventus makes Weston McKennie's move to Turin permanent

PTI | Turin | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:34 IST
Juventus makes Weston McKennie's move to Turin permanent

Juventus made Weston McKennie's move to the Serie A giant permanent on Wednesday, tying the American midfielder to the club for the next four seasons.

McKennie has been at Juventus since August, after joining on loan from German club Schalke, but the Bianconeri have exercised the option to purchase the player's full rights.

Juventus said the fee was 18.5 million euros ($22 million), payable over three years, plus up to 6.5 million euros ($7.8 million) in bonuses.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion added that McKennie has signed a contract through to June 30, 2025.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, has scored five goals — including one in a Champions League win at Barcelona — in 31 appearances.

The 22-year-old has already won a trophy at Juventus, helping it lift the Italian Super Cup in January with a 2-0 victory over Napoli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak criticised over pre-budget leaks

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was accused of showing contempt for parliament after the majority of big announcements in Wednesdays budget were reported in detail in the days and weeks running up to his statement to parliament. Decisi...

EXCLUSIVE-Aon's $30 bln Willis bid faces EU antitrust warning - sources

Aon is set to be hit with an EU antitrust warning over its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson unless it offers concessions in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal, announced a year ago, would create the ...

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.'' PTI SA VS VS

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent common enemy DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure Ammas golden rule in Tamil Nadu. PTI SA VS VS...

Delhi civic bypolls: Largest victory margin in Chauhan Bangar ward, lowest in Shalimar Bagh-North

The Chauhan Bangar ward of Delhi witnessed the largest victory margin of over 10,000 votes, while Shalimar Bagh North recorded the lowest in the bypolls to the five municipal wards results of which were declared Wednesday.The Congress Chaud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021