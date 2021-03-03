Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar Open

Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar OpenPTI | Doha | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:37 IST
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday.
Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 to reach the last four round.
The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6 6-4 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Court orders Dutch government to scrap coronavirus curfew
Turkey investigates Dutch politician Wilders over Erdogan comments
Dutch govt to appeal court order to drop night-time curfew - ANP News
Court orders Dutch government to scrap coronavirus curfew
Court orders Dutch government to scrap coronavirus curfew