Left Menu

WTT Contender Doha: Sharath off to a flying start; Sathiyan bows out

Despite losing the next game, the nine-time national champion kept firing attacking shots to bag the third game comfortably.Sirucek, who was the chief architect during Indias loss at the team Olympic Qualifier last year, managed to come back in the fourth game and kept his challenge alive. However, Sharath, a seasoned campaigner, held his nerves in the deciding game and completed a remarkable 3-2 win.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST
WTT Contender Doha: Sharath off to a flying start; Sathiyan bows out

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal advanced to the second round of the World Table Tennis Contender series with a hard fought 3-2 win over Czech Republic's Pavel Sirucek here on Wednesday.

Sharath toiled hard before defeating Sirucek 17-15 9-11 11-6 8-11 11-9 in the first round.

However, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who alongside Sharath secured a direct entry into the main draw, made a first round exit after going down to world no 20 Aruna Quadri 7-11 4-11 8-11.

World no 32 Sharath, who was up against an international opponent for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, struggled initially when he was seen trailing by five points in the first game before recovering well with a strong counter attacking display to take an early 1-0 lead in the match. Despite losing the next game, the nine-time national champion kept firing attacking shots to bag the third game comfortably.

Sirucek, who was the chief architect during India's loss at the team Olympic Qualifier last year, managed to come back in the fourth game and kept his challenge alive. However, Sharath, a seasoned campaigner, held his nerves in the deciding game and completed a remarkable 3-2 win. Sharath will now face a strong challenge from world no 7 Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak criticised over pre-budget leaks

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was accused of showing contempt for parliament after the majority of big announcements in Wednesdays budget were reported in detail in the days and weeks running up to his statement to parliament. Decisi...

EXCLUSIVE-Aon's $30 bln Willis bid faces EU antitrust warning - sources

Aon is set to be hit with an EU antitrust warning over its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson unless it offers concessions in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said. The deal, announced a year ago, would create the ...

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.'' PTI SA VS VS

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent common enemy DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure Ammas golden rule in Tamil Nadu. PTI SA VS VS...

Delhi civic bypolls: Largest victory margin in Chauhan Bangar ward, lowest in Shalimar Bagh-North

The Chauhan Bangar ward of Delhi witnessed the largest victory margin of over 10,000 votes, while Shalimar Bagh North recorded the lowest in the bypolls to the five municipal wards results of which were declared Wednesday.The Congress Chaud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021