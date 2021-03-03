Left Menu

Indians finish outside medal bracket in trap mixed team event

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:29 IST
India's Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran entered the third and final qualifying round of the trap mixed team competition at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Shotgun event in the second position but eventually finished sixth to be outside the medal matches.

Russia and hosts Egypt made it to the gold medal match with qualifying round tallies of 139 and 138 out of 150 respectively, while Slovakia and Spain reached the bronze medal match with scores of 137 and 136 each.

The Indian pair finished with 135.

Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai, representing the second Indian team in the competition, shot a total of 133 to finish in ninth place out of 14 teams.

The Cairo World Cup ends on Thursday with the men's and women's trap team competitions.

India has so far picked up one medal, a bronze, in the men’s skeet team competition. Russia has dominated the World Cup stage with three gold and a total of six medals so far.

