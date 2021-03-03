Left Menu

We've to win as many games as possible to make it to top four: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:42 IST
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will have to win as many games as possible to make it to the top four in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently placed in the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 43 points, 22 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. The club is gearing up for the clash against Chelsea, set to be played on Friday.

"I think a week ago we were out, now we are around again. So for us the challenge and the job is clear: we have to win football games, as many as possible to make it in the top four. That's how it is. We know that not only since today, so we know that. We cannot make a difference who we face but we know, of course, about the quality of Chelsea, and Chelsea have the same targets," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his first nine fixtures since taking over at Stamford Bridge towards the end of January, conceding just two goals in the process.

Reflecting on the upcoming match, Klopp said "full package is required" to defeat Chelsea. "I think, first and foremost, it's quite difficult to get more possession than Chelsea. I think they changed maybe slightly since Frank [Lampard]. But the full package [is] required, let me say it like this. So you have to defend because they let the ball roll, let me say it like this," he said.

"...You have to be creative in moments and you have to show your desire for defending in all the moments because this is a top team and they will ask for a lot, and we should try to make sure that we have all the answers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

