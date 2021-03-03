Left Menu

Spin legend Bedi recovering well after surgery to remove blood clot in brain

Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain at a city hospital a few days back and is recovering well.The 74-year-old former India captain had undergone a bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:22 IST
Spin legend Bedi recovering well after surgery to remove blood clot in brain

Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain at a city hospital a few days back and is recovering well.

The 74-year-old former India captain had undergone a bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure in his brain just after the bypass surgery.

''He had the blood clot (in his brain) removed six days back, just after the bypass surgery. He is recovering well and will be shifted to a private cabin by tomorrow,'' a source close to Bedi told PTI.

Bedi, a premier left-arm orthodox spinner in his playing days, represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.

In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.

He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday the British governments decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for food imports to Northern Ireland was deeply unhelpful. Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some ch...

COVID-19: Over 25K beneficiaries get vaccine shots on Wednesday

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the j...

Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want association with NTA: JNU VC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said some people dont want JNU to progress as they dont want any association with National Testing Agency NTA. Some people dont want JNU to progress as the...

EU countries approve green transition fund, look to challenges ahead

European Union officials on Wednesday formally approved the blocs multi billion euro fund that is to help wean countries off fossil fuels by shielding vulnerable communities from the economic impact of transforming polluting sectors.As part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021