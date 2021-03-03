Sports News Roundup: LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento; Red Sox power way past Rays and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Japan planning to ban overseas Olympic spectators over COVID-19 fears: report

Japan's government is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, a report said on Wednesday, as many Japanese remain opposed to holding the Games during the pandemic. The final decision would be made this month after talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other parties, the Mainichi newspaper reported, citing multiple unnamed sources.

LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. They qualified for Tokyo - then COVID hit.

A year later, U.S. marathoners hit their stride

American Aliphine Tuliamuk was about 10 minutes into her victory news conference when the question was posed: Do you have any concern about the coronavirus? It was Feb. 29, 2020 and she had just punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games, winning the United States Women's Olympic Marathon trials in Atlanta, Georgia, with a time of 2:27.23.

Spring training roundup: Red Sox power way past Rays

Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers all smacked homers during a six-run third inning as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Rays on Tuesday at Fort Myers, Fla. Yairo Munoz smacked a two-run homer in the second inning for Boston. Hernandez and Duran hit solo shots in the third while Devers hit a two-run blast and Jonathan Arauz capped the frame with a two-run double to give the Red Sox an 8-0 lead.

Houston to retire Harden's No. 13 jersey, says owner

The Houston Rockets will retire the No. 13 jersey of former guard James Harden in honor of his eight successful seasons with the franchise, owner Tilman Fertitta has said. Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796).

Aston Martin bring in James Bond as new F1 mission begins

James Bond said he was thrilled and seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady threw in support from afar as Aston Martin showed off their first Formula One car in 61 years on Wednesday. The launch, presented online by "Quantum of Solace" actress Gemma Arterton, played up the 108-year-old marque's connection to the fictional British secret agent as the Silverstone-based team started a new era.

Tom Brady's memory of Lombardi Trophy toss a bit wobbly

Maybe the most memorable pass of Tom Brady's career is one the 43-year-old quarterback claims he doesn't remember. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' celebration of the Super Bowl win, Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy from his boat in the direction of a nearby vessel, where backup tight end Cameron Brate successfully spared Brady the shame of sinking the NFL's coveted championship hardware.

Shiffrin says should not have to choose between 'morals' and job to compete at Games

Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin has said she should not have to choose between her "morals" and her "job" amid calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Human rights groups have urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take the Games out of China because of its treatment of Uighur Muslims and other human rights concerns.

China denies human rights abuses.

NHL roundup: Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy posts third straight shutout Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his third consecutive shutout, Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. In stopping all 28 shots, Vasilevskiy extended his shutout streak to 200-plus minutes. Because he also blanked Dallas in Game 6 of last year's Stanley Cup Final to clinch the title, then held the Stars scoreless Saturday and Tuesday, he became the first Lightning goalie ever to shut out the same team three times in a row (regular season and playoffs).

Russia announces 10-year doping suspension for Olympic figure skater Sotskova Russia's Figure Skating Federation said on Wednesday it had suspended Olympic figure skater Maria Sotskova for 10 years for violating anti-doping rules, months after Reuters reported she was set to be banned. Reuters reported last September that Sotskova was set to be handed a 10-year suspension for having submitted a forged document to explain a doping violation.

