Left Menu

Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff of Harry and Meghan

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:05 IST
Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff of Harry and Meghan

Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about a report in the Times newspaper detailing allegations of bullying from the former staff of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned." The Royal Household will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian magistrates set to level charges against sea rescuers, NGOs

A German aid group that operated a migrant rescue boat in the Mediterranean said on Wednesday Italian magistrates were set to charge 21 individuals and three human rights groups with aiding illegal immigration from Libya.The announcement ca...

Swedish PM Lofven condemns knife attack in Vetlanda

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday condemned a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda, with police investigating it as a possible terror crime, Swedish Newsagency TT reported.We confront such heinous acts with the comb...

Occultist murder case: Rival held for murder conspiracy

An occultist has been arrested for his alleged involved in the murder of his rival here last month, police said on Wednesday.Mustaqeem, a resident of Muradnagar, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of rival occultist, Aas M...

Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines

The Czech Republic has declined an offer to buy AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccines from an intermediary in the United Arab Emirates, Czech officials said on Wednesday. Health Minister Jan Blatny said the offer was not officially from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021