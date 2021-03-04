Left Menu

Motor racing-Vettel says F1 sprint races make no sense

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel spoke out on Wednesday against a proposal for Saturday sprint races to replace regular qualifying at selected grand prix weekends. The German, who has moved to Aston Martin from Ferrari and has a keen sense of F1 history, said the proposal made no sense to him.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:05 IST
Motor racing-Vettel says F1 sprint races make no sense

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel spoke out on Wednesday against a proposal for Saturday sprint races to replace regular qualifying at selected grand prix weekends.

The German, who has moved to Aston Martin from Ferrari and has a keen sense of F1 history, said the proposal made no sense to him. "I don't like it," he told reporters at the launch of the team's 2021 car.

"Why would you have a pre-final to a final? What's the point of that? I don't understand it. If there is a race on Saturday then I will have to take part because I still want to drive on Sunday but in my point of view it makes no sense." Vettel said grands prix had always been around 300km as the main challenge of the weekend and suggested the problem was elsewhere.

"I think it's more of a patch than a fix," he said. The change is aimed at creating more excitement through increased track action.

Formula One teams have said they are generally supportive of the idea, with one Friday practice session becoming qualifying for Saturday and points awarded for the sprint race as well as the main one. They agreed last month on a working group to investigate further with the aim of reaching a final decision before the start of the season in Bahrain on March 28.

Aston Martin technical director Andrew Green said he had yet to see a set of regulations. "We've seen a proposal, which I think most teams were in favour of examining, but the devil is in the detail. And the detail hasn't been thrashed out yet," he added.

"There are lots of discussion points and areas that need looking at: the changing of the car between events, how much are you allowed to change? "And more importantly what happens to the power unit allocation? The engines have been designed and signed off for a certain type of season and then to go away from that from a power unit perspective is going to be quite a challenge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian magistrates set to level charges against sea rescuers, NGOs

A German aid group that operated a migrant rescue boat in the Mediterranean said on Wednesday Italian magistrates were set to charge 21 individuals and three human rights groups with aiding illegal immigration from Libya.The announcement ca...

Swedish PM Lofven condemns knife attack in Vetlanda

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday condemned a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda, with police investigating it as a possible terror crime, Swedish Newsagency TT reported.We confront such heinous acts with the comb...

Occultist murder case: Rival held for murder conspiracy

An occultist has been arrested for his alleged involved in the murder of his rival here last month, police said on Wednesday.Mustaqeem, a resident of Muradnagar, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of rival occultist, Aas M...

Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines

The Czech Republic has declined an offer to buy AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccines from an intermediary in the United Arab Emirates, Czech officials said on Wednesday. Health Minister Jan Blatny said the offer was not officially from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021