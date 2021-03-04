Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich eye Premier League return after beating Brentford

Norwich City took a huge step towards securing an immediate return to the Premier League when they beat their closest rivals Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to open a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship with 12 games to go.

Reuters | Norwich | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:05 IST
Soccer-Norwich eye Premier League return after beating Brentford

Norwich City took a huge step towards securing an immediate return to the Premier League when they beat their closest rivals Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to open a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship with 12 games to go. Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia got the only goal midway through the first half of a cagey contest but Brentford will be disappointed to have created so little and the home side could easily have doubled their lead as Finnish striker Teemu Pukki was twice denied by goalkeeper David Raya. Norwich have 73 points, 10 clear of Brentford, with the chasing pack of Watford, Swansea, Reading, Cardiff and Bournemouth hot on their heels.

Brentford are bidding to return to the top flight for the first time since 1947 having lost in the playoff final to Fulham last year after a late stumble derailed them when automatic promotion looked a certainty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 men found dead in cartel-type vests in Mexico border area

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday that six men wearing vests with the initials of a notorious drug cartel have been found dead near the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.An off...

Man injures 8 with axe in Sweden before being shot, arrested

A man armed with an axe attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town Wednesday before being shot and arrested, police said.Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated.In the light of ...

U.S. says firmly opposed to ICC probe of war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The United States firmly opposes the announcement by the International Criminal Court prosecutor that her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesda...

Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021