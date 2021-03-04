Left Menu

Soccer-Second-tier Kiel ease past Essen to reach German Cup semis

Second division Holstein Kiel scored twice in three minutes to beat fourth tier Rot-Weiss Essen 3-0 on Wednesday and reach the German Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Reuters | Essen | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:05 IST
Soccer-Second-tier Kiel ease past Essen to reach German Cup semis

Second division Holstein Kiel scored twice in three minutes to beat fourth tier Rot-Weiss Essen 3-0 on Wednesday and reach the German Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history. Visitors Kiel, who eliminated Bayern Munich on penalties in the second round in January, were in no mood for adventures against giant-killers Essen, who had ousted two Bundesliga teams on the way to the last eight.

Alexander Muehling put Holstein in front with a controversial 26th-minute penalty and Janni Serra tapped in a Fin Bartels assist two minutes later to take the wind out of Essen's sails. Essen, who reached the German Cup final in 1994, struggled to create clear chances and Holstein added a third goal through substitute Joshua Mees in the final minute.

Borussia Dortmund reached the last four following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. VfL Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig in a clash of Bundesliga sides later on Wednesday. The quarter-final between Jahn Regensburg and Werder Bremen on Tuesday was postponed after a number of Regensburg players tested positive for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 men found dead in cartel-type vests in Mexico border area

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday that six men wearing vests with the initials of a notorious drug cartel have been found dead near the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.An off...

Man injures 8 with axe in Sweden before being shot, arrested

A man armed with an axe attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town Wednesday before being shot and arrested, police said.Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated.In the light of ...

U.S. says firmly opposed to ICC probe of war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The United States firmly opposes the announcement by the International Criminal Court prosecutor that her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesda...

Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021