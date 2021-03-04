Left Menu

Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@TigerWoods)

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is examining data from the "black box" recorder of the car driven by Tiger Woods last week when the champion golfer lost control of the vehicle and seriously injured his leg and ankle in a one-car crash. Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle.

"Traffic collision investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the collision involving Mr. Woods," Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday. "On March 1, 2021, they executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the vehicles 'black box.' At this time, there is no additional information regarding the recovered data."

Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities have said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week that he did not anticipate filing any criminal charges in connection with the accident.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the wreck found no indication that Woods had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs and said he was "lucid" following the accident. "This remains an accident and an accident is not a crime," Villanueva said at a news briefing. "They do happen, unfortunately."

Woods, celebrated as one of golf's all-time greats, had to be pried from the crumpled SUV through the shattered windshield. Woods is the only modern professional to win all four major golf titles in succession, taking the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters title in 2001, a feat that became known as the "Tiger Slam."

His 15 major titles stand second only to the record 18 won by Jack Nicklaus. But he has suffered years of injuries and undergone multiple surgeries on his back and knees, limiting his ability to compete.

