Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea v China women's Olympic qualifier to be held in April

The clash was scheduled to take place in February last year but was rescheduled four times due to the pandemic before the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to this year. South Korea, ranked 18th in the world and three places below China, will host the first leg at the Goyang Stadium, northwest of Seoul, on April 8.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:59 IST
Soccer-South Korea v China women's Olympic qualifier to be held in April
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The South Korean women's team will play their Olympic qualifying games against China on April 8 and 13 in Goyang and Suzhou after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday. The clash was scheduled to take place in February last year but was rescheduled four times due to the pandemic before the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to this year.

South Korea, ranked 18th in the world and three places below China, will host the first leg at the Goyang Stadium, northwest of Seoul, on April 8. The return leg will be played at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on April 13 to determine Asia's last place at the Games.

The winners will join Australia and hosts Japan in the Tokyo Games which will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 men found dead in cartel-type vests in Mexico border area

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday that six men wearing vests with the initials of a notorious drug cartel have been found dead near the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.An off...

Man injures 8 with axe in Sweden before being shot, arrested

A man armed with an axe attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town Wednesday before being shot and arrested, police said.Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated.In the light of ...

U.S. says firmly opposed to ICC probe of war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The United States firmly opposes the announcement by the International Criminal Court prosecutor that her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesda...

Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021