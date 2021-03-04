Left Menu

NFL-Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise. "We're coming back," he said at the time.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tom Brady was just beginning to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory on the field in Tampa last month when his wife Gisele embraced him and asked "What more do you have to prove?", the veteran quarterback recalled on Tuesday. "I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick," Brady said with a laugh during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly." Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England.

Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.

"We're coming back," he said at the time. "You already know that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

