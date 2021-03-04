Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. They qualified for Tokyo - then COVID hit. A year later, U.S. marathoners hit their stride

American Aliphine Tuliamuk was about 10 minutes into her victory news conference when the question was posed: Do you have any concern about the coronavirus? It was Feb. 29, 2020 and she had just punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games, winning the United States Women's Olympic Marathon trials in Atlanta, Georgia, with a time of 2:27.23. Amazon in talks with NFL for Prime Video rights deal: WSJ

The National Football league (NFL) is close to a media rights deal with Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service, which would allow the streaming platform to carry many games exclusively, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. A deal with Amazon would result in a significant number of Thursday night games exclusively on Prime Video and represent the league's deepest foray into streaming, WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is examining data from the "black box" recorder of the car driven by Tiger Woods last week when the champion golfer lost control of the vehicle and seriously injured his leg and ankle in a one-car crash. Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle. Sparks re-sign F Nneka Ogwumike

The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed six-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike for a 10th season in 2021. Ogwumike, 30, was the Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the league MVP in 2016, the same season she helped the Sparks win their most recent WNBA championship. Aston Martin bring in James Bond as new F1 mission begins

James Bond said he was thrilled and seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady threw in support from afar as Aston Martin showed off their first Formula One car in 61 years on Wednesday. The launch, presented online by "Quantum of Solace" actress Gemma Arterton, played up the 108-year-old marque's connection to the fictional British secret agent as the Silverstone-based team started a new era. Tom Brady's memory of Lombardi Trophy toss a bit wobbly

Maybe the most memorable pass of Tom Brady's career is one the 43-year-old quarterback claims he doesn't remember. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' celebration of the Super Bowl win, Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy from his boat in the direction of a nearby vessel, where backup tight end Cameron Brate successfully spared Brady the shame of sinking the NFL's coveted championship hardware. Report: WR Tyrell Williams reaches deal with Lions

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Williams, 29, will provide depth at the position at a time when Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are slated to become free agents later this month. Hatton ready to defend maiden PGA Tour title at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton added a red cardigan to his closet with his win at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational and returns to Bay Hill this week knowing he must work on his putting if he wants to add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe at next month's Masters. World number six Hatton, the final winner on the PGA Tour before the COVID-19 shutdown, missed the cut at Augusta National last year and his best Masters finish in four starts was a share of 44th place in 2018. NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

Tom Brady was just beginning to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory on the field in Tampa last month when his wife Gisele embraced him and asked "What more do you have to prove?", the veteran quarterback recalled on Tuesday. "I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick," Brady said with a laugh during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

