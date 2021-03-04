Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Leicester are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions against Brighton (W6 D2).

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 07:30 IST
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 27th round of Premier League fixtures from March 6-8. All times GMT. March 6, Saturday

Burnley v Arsenal (1230) * Burnley have won once against Arsenal in their last 10 Premier League matches (L8 D1).

* Burnley last won against Arsenal at home in Dec. 2008, beating them 2-0 in the League Cup. * Arsenal have lost only once against Burnley in the Premier League, falling to a 1-0 defeat in December.

Sheffield United v Southampton (1500) * Sheffield United last defeated Southampton in the Premier League in October 1992, beating them 2-0 at home.

* Southampton have twice won away to Sheffield United in their last five games in all competitions (L2 D1). * Southampton are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Sheffield United.

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) * Villa last won at home against Wolves in October 2019, beating them 2-1 in the League Cup.

* Wolves have won two of their last three Premier League games against Villa (L1). * Villa have won three of their last five home Premier League games this season, while Wolves have won one of their last five away games.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City (2000) * Brighton last defeated Leicester in April 2014, beating them 4-1 in the second-tier Championship.

* Brighton have never won against Leicester in the Premier League. * Leicester are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions against Brighton (W6 D2).

March 7, Sunday West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1200)

* West Brom last beat Newcastle in April 2018, securing a 1-0 away win in the Premier League. * West Brom last secured a home win against Newcastle in Dec. 2015, beating them 1-0 in the Premier League.

* Newcastle have won four of their last 10 Premier League games against West Brom (L3 D3). Liverpool v Fulham (1400)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Fulham. * Fulham last defeated Liverpool in May 2012, beating them 1-0 at Anfield.

* Liverpool have not won a home Premier League game since Dec. 17, while Fulham last lost an away game on Dec. 5. Manchester City v Manchester United (1630)

* City have won five of the last 10 derbies against United in all competitions (L4 D1). * City have scored the most goals (56) and conceded the least (17) this season.

* United have won three of their last five games at City in all competitions (L1 D1). Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1915)

* Spurs are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Palace (W2 D2). * Palace last defeated Spurs in the Premier League in January 2015, securing a 2-1 home win.

* Each of the last two meetings between the two sides have ended in a 1-1 draw. March 8, Monday

Chelsea v Everton (1800) * Chelsea have won five of their last 10 games in all competitions against Everton (L3 D2).

* Chelsea have won three of their last five home Premier League games against Everton (D2). * Everton defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League the last time the two teams played.

West Ham United v Leeds United (2000) * West Ham have won one of their last 10 games against Leeds in all competitions (L5 D4).

* West Ham have lost one of their last five home games in the Premier League this season, while Leeds have lost three of their last five away games. * Leeds beat West Ham 2-1 the last time the two teams met in December - their first meeting in eight years. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

