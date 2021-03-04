Left Menu

Cricket-Maxwell's big NZ hit to yield charity payout

The explosive all-rounder hit five sixes in an innings that yielded 71 runs from 31 balls, including a strike that punched a hole in one of the seats at Wellington Stadium, which was empty due to New Zealand's current COVID-19 restrictions. Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon had the damaged seat removed and, after asking Maxwell to sign the broken plastic, pledged to post it on online auction site Trade Me, with proceeds going to the Wellington Homeless Women's Trust.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 08:26 IST
Cricket-Maxwell's big NZ hit to yield charity payout

Australian Glenn Maxwell's seat-shattering assault on New Zealand's bowlers during Wednesday's T20 win over the Black Caps not only helped his team to victory, but is also set to give a boost to a local Wellington charity. The explosive all-rounder hit five sixes in an innings that yielded 71 runs from 31 balls, including a strike that punched a hole in one of the seats at Wellington Stadium, which was empty due to New Zealand's current COVID-19 restrictions.

Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon had the damaged seat removed and, after asking Maxwell to sign the broken plastic, pledged to post it on online auction site Trade Me, with proceeds going to the Wellington Homeless Women's Trust. "I'll make a donation, and an apology for breaking a seat," Maxwell told the New Zealand Herald.

"I hadn't hit too many in the middle, so I was happy to get it over the fence." Australia won the third match of the five-game series by 64 runs, but trail New Zealand 2-1 in the series, with the next game to take place on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Yemens Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabias Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post on Thursday.There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.Aramcos oil p...

Election bill clears U.S. House, Senate prospects uncertain

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, its flagship election reform bill that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions.The...

'Freedom lies in being bold': Women around the world voice their hopes for 2021

Monday marks 110 years since a designated annual International Womens Day was first commemorated. Started as a way to call attention to the need for equal rights and promote womens suffrage, this years celebration has the theme Choose to Ch...

Nagal registers biggest win of ATP career, stuns world no.22 Garin in straight sets

Indias Sumit Nagal registered the biggest win of his career when he stunned second seed Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets to enter the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open ATP 250 tournament here.Nagal, ranked 150, produced high-class...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021