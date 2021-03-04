Left Menu

Man United, Leicester stumble to draws in Premier League

PTI | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:44 IST
Man United, Leicester stumble to draws in Premier League

As a grueling and intense Premier League season heads toward its conclusion, Manchester United and Leicester are stumbling their way toward Champions League qualification.

United has completely lost its attacking spark, with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday at a fog-shrouded Selhurst Park making it three straight goalless stalemates in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

Leicester also had to make do with a point, drawing 1-1 at Burnley, though manager Brendan Rodgers wasn't too unhappy considering his growing injury list.

United and Leicester remain second and third, respectively, but have won just five of their last 16 league games combined.

They are giving their top-four rivals a big opportunity to reel them in, with West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton all within eight points of United and having games in hand.

BATTLING BLADES Sheffield United's players aren't leaving the Premier League without a fight.

Chris Wilder's last-place team held on after a 57th-minute red card to veteran center back Phil Jagielka to beat Aston Villa 1-0.

With 11 games left, Sheffield United is 12 points from safety so securing a third straight season in the top flight remains highly unlikely.

The players aren't giving up, though.

''We're all still fighting for our future and for this club,'' said striker David McGoldrick, who scored the winner from close range in the 30th minute. ''The saying is, It's not over till the fat lady sings.' We're all fighting to the end.'' SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Yemens Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabias Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said on Thursday, but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.Saudi Aramco, whose oil pr...

Honor Watch ES gets price cut in India, now available at Rs 4,999 on Amazon

HIGHLIGHT1.64-inch AMOLED displaySpo2 Monitoring95 Work Out Modes10 Days Batter LifeFast ChargeThe Honor Watch ES has received a price cut of Rs 1,500, bringing down its cost to Rs 4,999 from Rs 6,499. It is now available for purchase on Am...

Chhattisgarh Police recruit 13 transgenders as constables

Chhattisgarh Police has recruited 13 transgender persons as constables, to boost the confidence of people from the community and change societys perception towards them.This is the first time that transgender persons have been inducted into...

Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital here. 52-year-old Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years, hence he is eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021