Left Menu

Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has landed here to take part in the teams training camp likely to begin on March 9 in the lead-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League IPL.The former India captain arrived here late on Wednesday and will serve a five-day quarantine.CSK tweeted a picture of Dhoni at the airport and wrote Thalai-Vaa

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:02 IST
Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has landed here to take part in the team's training camp likely to begin on March 9 in the lead-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former India captain arrived here late on Wednesday and will serve a five-day quarantine.

CSK tweeted a picture of Dhoni at the airport and wrote: ''Thalai-Vaa! Smile with the Mass(k) on! Super Night! #DenComing #WhistlePodu #Yellove.'' Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu also reached Chennai on Wednesday while the Tamil Nadu players in the squad will be joining a little later.

''First #Dencoming of the summer from across the border is Manavaadu Bahubali!!! #Yellove #WhistlePodu,'' CSK posted with a photo of Rayudu.

The camp is likely to get underway from March 9, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said, adding the players who are available would take part in it.

''Yeah...the camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions,'' he told PTI.

''The players will undergo five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests...,'' he added.

The Indian players in the CSK will be a part of the camp, he said, adding they would be arriving in batches.

The schedule and venues for the 14th edition of IPL have not been confirmed yet.

CSK, during the recent mini auction earlier this year, picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).

It also roped in a few others including Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for Rs 20 lakh).

The team did not fare well in the last IPL, failing to qualify for the play-offs for the first time ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honor Watch ES gets price cut in India, now available at Rs 4,999 on Amazon

HIGHLIGHT1.64-inch AMOLED displaySpo2 Monitoring95 Work Out Modes10 Days Batter LifeFast ChargeThe Honor Watch ES has received a price cut of Rs 1,500, bringing down its cost to Rs 4,999 from the previous Rs 6,499. It is now available for p...

UPDATE 2-Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Yemens Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabias Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said on Thursday, but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.Saudi Aramco, whose oil pr...

Chhattisgarh Police recruit 13 transgenders as constables

Chhattisgarh Police has recruited 13 transgender persons as constables, to boost the confidence of people from the community and change societys perception towards them.This is the first time that transgender persons have been inducted into...

Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital here. 52-year-old Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years, hence he is eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021