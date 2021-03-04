PSL 6: Three more players test positive for Covid-19

Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that three more players from two different franchises in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) have tested positive for Covid-19. PCB said that all the positive cases will now isolate themselves for 10 days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that three more players from two different franchises in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) have tested positive for Covid-19. PCB said that all the positive cases will now isolate themselves for 10 days. "The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday's Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms," PSL said in a statement.

"PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided," it added. Earlier, England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton also tested positive for coronavirus after Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing sixth season of the PSL.

Banton revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is now in isolation. The English cricketer, who plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL, is feeling "OK" and thanked his fans for the support. "Thanks a lot for all the messages and well wishes. Unfortunately, I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols," Banton informed on Wednesday in a statement on Twitter.

"Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators. Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe," he added. The PCB has decided to offer coronavirus vaccine doses to all participants of the PSL 6.

"Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to offer SARS-Coronavirus Vaccine doses to all participants of the Pakistan Super League 6, becoming the first cricket board to use the vaccine that produces protection against the Covid-19 virus," PCB said in a statement on Wednesday. "The decision has been made in the line with the PCB's duty of care policy and to ensure all participants of the league remain safe and healthy during the event, which concludes on 22 March," it added.

PCB said the vaccine doses will be administered on Thursday and will be offered to all those inside the bio-secure bubble. However, it will solely be the players' and officials' decision if they want to get the vaccine shots, the board said. (ANI)

