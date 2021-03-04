England reach 74/3 at lunch on opening day of 4th Test

England reached 74 for three at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test against India here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, England lost three quick wickets in the form of openers Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) besides skipper Joe Root (5).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel continued his fine form with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj accounted for the other batsman. At the break, Jonny Bairstow (28) and Ben Stokes (24) were batting at the crease with the duo sharing 44 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 74 for 3 in 25 overs (Jonny Bairstow 28 batting, Ben Stokes 24 batting; Axar Patel 2/21).

