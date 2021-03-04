Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Tempers flare as Kohli and Stokes engage in heated exchange

Tempers flared on the first day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England as Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes clashed in the middle with umpire Nitin Menon having to intervene.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:16 IST
Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Tempers flare as Kohli and Stokes engage in heated exchange
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes during the fourth Test (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tempers flared on the first day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England as Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes clashed in the middle with umpire Nitin Menon having to intervene. The chat between Kohli and Stokes heated up at the end of the 13th over. The Indian skipper was visibly unhappy with something Stokes said to pacer Mohammed Siraj and as a result, he decided to have a lengthy chat with the swashbuckling English all-rounder.

After the final ball of the 12th over, Stokes came down the wicket and he had a word with Siraj. Kohli was not happy with the turn of events and decided to take it up with Stokes. In the end, on-field official Menon had to intervene to separate Kohli and Stokes. In the very next over, Siraj was also seen in an aggressive mood and he had a go at Stokes.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel's twin strike and Mohammed Siraj's prized scalp of English skipper Joe Root on Thursday morning helped India gain an upper hand against England going into the lunch break at the Narendra Modi Stadium. At the break, England's score read 74/3 in 25 overs with Jonny Bairstow (28*) and Stokes (24*) at the crease. The duo has added 44 for the fourth wicket and is looking to bring the visitors back into the game after early inroads from the Indian bowlers.

England have made two changes to their playing XI which last featured in the third Test. They have brought in Dominic Bess and Dan Lawrence in place of Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We lost too many wickets and were 20-30 short: Mathews

After losing the opening T20I of the three-match series against West Indies, Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews said his side lost wickets at quick intervals and as a result they fell short by 20-30 runs. Kieron Pollards six 6s in an over sto...

UN envoy: Myanmar army is "surprised" at opposition to coup

The UN special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they dont fear renewed sanctions, though they are very surprised that their plans to restore military rule without much opposit...

New Zealand police arrest two for threat to mosques attacked in 2019

New Zealand police said on Thursday they have arrested two people following a threat made against the mosques that were the scene of mass murder by a white supremacist nearly two years ago.Police said an online threat was made earlier this ...

Will make donation: Maxwell on stadium seat auction

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he would be making a donation for the seat that broke as a result of one of his sixes landing on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. Maxwells whirlwind 31-bal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021