Pakistan Super League's COVID-19 count goes up to 6 after three more players test positive

Three more unnamed players participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL6 have tested positive for the COVID-19, the countrys cricket board PCB confirmed on Thursday. PCB Director of Media Sami-ul Hasan Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:22 IST
Three more unnamed players participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL6) have tested positive for the COVID-19, the country's cricket board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday. The PCB said in a statement that the three players are from two different teams and they will now self-isolate themselves for 10 days. ''The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday's HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms,'' the PCB said. ''The HBL PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided,'' it added. Earlier, England batsman Tom Banton had claimed that he was one of the two foreign players who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and he has been put under isolation. PCB Director of Media Sami-ul Hasan Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.

Burney had not named the two players and the support staff member.

