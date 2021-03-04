Will make donation: Maxwell on stadium seat auction

Left Menu

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he would be making a donation for the seat that broke as a result of one of his sixes landing on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:53 IST
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he would be making a donation for the seat that broke as a result of one of his sixes landing on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. Maxwell's whirlwind 31-ball 70 on Wednesday not only tore apart the Kiwi bowling attack, but also one of his sixes broke a seat in the stands as he smashed 28 runs off a James Neesham over.

"I'll make a donation, and an apology for breaking a seat. I hadn't hit too many in the middle, so I was happy to get it over the fence," Maxwell told the New Zealand Herald, as reported by cricket.com.au. After a string of low scores, Maxwell entered demolition mode in the third T20I and launched two mammoth sixes in the 17th over. One of those two sixes was hit with sheer power and ended up breaking a seat at the Westpac Stadium.

The seat which Maxwell destroyed during his sensational knock against New Zealand will be put up for auction, the authorities had announced on Wednesday. After the game, Maxwell signed the seat so it can be auctioned off for charity. Riding on skipper Aaron Finch, Maxwell and Ashton Agar's performances, Australia bounced back in the series with a comfortable win over New Zealand.

New Zealand was 109/3 at one stage, but Agar wreaked havoc and picked six wickets to bundle out the hosts for 144. Agar turned the game in Australia's favour with three wickets in the 13th over and the visitors walked away with a 64-run win. New Zealand now lead the five-match series 2-1. Both the teams will lock horns in the fourth T20I on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

