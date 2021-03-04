Left Menu

Rugby-Folau left out of Catalans Dragons squad for 2021 season

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian who has triggered outrage with inflammatory social media posts in the past, was in talks to sign with Australian National Rugby League (NRL) side St George Illawarra Dragons before negotiations ended after a backlash from supporters. The 31-year-old's career was revived by the Catalans Dragons after he had his Rugby Australia contract torn up in 2019 for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:14 IST
Rugby-Folau left out of Catalans Dragons squad for 2021 season

Catalans Dragons have left controversial former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau out of their squad list for the 2021 Super League season. Folau, a fundamentalist Christian who has triggered outrage with inflammatory social media posts in the past, was in talks to sign with Australian National Rugby League (NRL) side St George Illawarra Dragons before negotiations ended after a backlash from supporters.

The 31-year-old's career was revived by the Catalans Dragons after he had his Rugby Australia contract torn up in 2019 for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups. The Dragons released their squad numbers for the new season on Wednesday, with Folau, who is contracted to the French side until the end of 2021, the notable absentee.

He wore number four last season but that has been taken by former New Zealand international Dean Whare. The Dragons have left two squad numbers vacant, one of which Folau could take if he returns to the club. He is currently in Australia for personal reasons. Folau, who previously represented Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, made 15 appearances for the Catalans in the 2020 Super League season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. At the close of trade, the Hang Sen...

India remove dangerous Stokes, England 144 for 5 at tea

Ben Stokes displayed the indefatigable side of his batsmanship in his 24th Test half-century but India did well enough to get breakthroughs at the right moments to leave England reeling at 144 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the fourth a...

UK and 4 nations to fast-track modified COVID-19 vaccines

Regulators in the UK and four other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that drugmakers can move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the disease.Previously authorized vaccines that are ...

Five YSRC candidates file nominations for AP Legislative Council elections

Amaravati, Mar 4 PTI Five candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Thursday filed their nominations for the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.The sixth candidate filed his papers for the by- election to the Council...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021