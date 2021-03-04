Pakistan suspends flagship cricket tournament after COVID-19 cases among teams

Pakistan is suspending its flagship cricket tournament that started last month after seven team personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the cricket board said in a statement on Thursday.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount," the statement said, adding the decision to suspend the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect was made following a meeting with the team owners.

Advertisement

It added that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which started on Feb. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)