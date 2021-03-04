Left Menu

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' celebration of the Super Bowl win, Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy from his boat in the direction of a nearby vessel, where backup tight end Cameron Brate successfully spared Brady the shame of sinking the NFL's coveted championship hardware.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup: Brewers beat Padres despite Blake Snell's debut

Pablo Reyes belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers record an 8-5 eight-inning victory over the host San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Peoria, Ariz. Padres left-hander Blake Snell made his spring debut for his new team, striking out one and walking one during a 15-pitch inning. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason. Amazon in talks with NFL for Prime Video rights deal: WSJ

The National Football league (NFL) is close to a media rights deal with Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service, which would allow the streaming platform to carry many games exclusively, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. A deal with Amazon would result in a significant number of Thursday night games exclusively on Prime Video and represent the league's deepest foray into streaming, WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is examining data from the "black box" recorder of the car driven by Tiger Woods last week when the champion golfer lost control of the vehicle and seriously injured his leg and ankle in a one-car crash. Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle. Sparks re-sign F Nneka Ogwumike

The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed six-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike for a 10th season in 2021. Ogwumike, 30, was the Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the league MVP in 2016, the same season she helped the Sparks win their most recent WNBA championship. Tom Brady's memory of Lombardi Trophy toss a bit wobbly

Maybe the most memorable pass of Tom Brady's career is one the 43-year-old quarterback claims he doesn't remember. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' celebration of the Super Bowl win, Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy from his boat in the direction of a nearby vessel, where backup tight end Cameron Brate successfully spared Brady the shame of sinking the NFL's coveted championship hardware. Report: WR Tyrell Williams reaches deal with Lions

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Williams, 29, will provide depth at the position at a time when Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are slated to become free agents later this month. Decision on foreign spectators up to Japan, says IOC's Coates

The decision whether to allow overseas spectators to attend the Summer Games is up to Japan, a senior International Olympic Committee official said on Thursday, signalling that it is up to the host nation what to do about fans in venues. The comments came after Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said she wanted to reach a decision on foreign spectators by the start of the torch relay on March 25. Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said the government would decide by the month-end. Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

Andy Murray admits he came up short in the big moments in his 7-5 6-2 second-round defeat by Andrey Rublev in Rotterdam, but the former world number one departs with encouraging signs for his future as he continues his recovery from injuries. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. WTA roundup: Elina Svitolina breezes to win in Qatar

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine recorded 26 winners to cruise to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Misaki Doi of Japan in the second round of the Qatar Total Open in Doha. Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic had a much more difficult time against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, posting a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win. She will face qualifier Jessica Pegula -- a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko -- in the quarterfinals. NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

Tom Brady was just beginning to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory on the field in Tampa last month when his wife Gisele embraced him and asked "What more do you have to prove?", the veteran quarterback recalled on Tuesday. "I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick," Brady said with a laugh during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

