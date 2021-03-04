Left Menu

Tennis-India's Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return

"The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said. "We came really, really close to winning that medal last time (when) we lost the bronze medal match.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:52 IST
Tennis-India's Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza (file image) Image Credit: ANI

India's Sania Mirza said the elusive dream of winning a medal at her fourth Olympics in Tokyo this year motivated her to return to the WTA circuit after a year-long gap. Mirza, paired with Slovenian Andreja Klepac, reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, her first tournament since Feb. 2020 when she played at the same Doha event.

The 34-year-old, who recovered from COVID-19 in January, said she wanted to avenge the defeat she suffered in the Olympic bronze medal play-off match in 2016 when she lost 6-1 7-5 in mixed doubles with partner Rohan Bopanna. "The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said.

"We came really, really close to winning that medal last time (when) we lost the bronze medal match. "I feel when I sort of close this chapter of my life... an Olympic medal is something that I would have loved to win. So I want to give myself another shot at it.

"Whether I can be or will I be able to? Time will tell, but that is something important to me and it was one of the motivations for me to come back." Mirza, who became a mother in Oct. 2018, also said she is motivated to inspire women to chase their dreams.

"Women sort of think that once they have a baby, life is over, but it's not," she said. "You don't have to crush your dreams because you have a child. You can still go after them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts

Texas power grid operator ousted chief executive Bill Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continues from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power, or water for days. His departure followed fierce criticism by st...

Cricket-Stokes falls after fifty, England 144-5 at tea

Ben Stokes fell after a fighting fifty as England lost two wickets in the second session to reach 144-5 at tea on the opening day of the final test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.The tourists had slumped to 30-3 when Stokes joined J...

HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. At the close of trade, the Hang Sen...

India remove dangerous Stokes, England 144 for 5 at tea

Ben Stokes displayed the indefatigable side of his batsmanship in his 24th Test half-century but India did well enough to get breakthroughs at the right moments to leave England reeling at 144 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the fourth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021