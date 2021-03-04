Left Menu

Coach Rajput hails Zimbabwe's Test win over Afghanistan, calls it "satisfying"

Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has hailed his teams 10-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi, saying it was a satisfying effort as they had played a five-day game after a long time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:02 IST
Coach Rajput hails Zimbabwe's Test win over Afghanistan, calls it "satisfying"

Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has hailed his team's 10-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi, saying it was a ''satisfying'' effort as they had played a five-day game after a long time. Zimbabwe, led by skipper Sean Williams, thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets inside two days at the Shaikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

''It is a fantastic win and also to be 1-0 up in the series. It is great that our bowlers, especially fast bowlers, showed their skills to get Afghanistan out twice in two days and the match finished inside two days,'' an elated Rajput told PTI from Abu Dhabi.

''Zimbabwe do not often play Test cricket and were playing a Test match after a long gap, so to have a win is satisfying. Our preparation was good and the players played first-class matches to get enough exposure,'' added 59-year-old Rajput, who has had several successful stints as coach and team manager in the past, including that of India.

Rajput, a domestic veteran, also observed that while pacers of his team got success, it was Afghanistan spinners, who did bulk of the damage.

''It is a contrast that Zimbabwe medium pacers bowled their heart out to get 20 wickets, where as Afghanistan spinners did most of the damage to the Zimbabwe batsmen,'' he said.

In the first Test, Afghanistan was bundled out for 131, while Zimbabwe rode on skipper Williams 105 to post 250 in their first essay. Zimbabwe then again bowled out the opposition for 135 in the second innings and chased the 17-run target with 10 wickets in hand.

Rajput was effusive in his praise for Williams and dubbed his century as a match-winning effort.

''It was a captain's knock from Seam Williams, who led from the front and scored third century of his career, which was a match-winning effort,'' the coach said.

The second Test between the two sides will be played at the same venue in Abu Dhabi from March 10 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts

Texas power grid operator ousted chief executive Bill Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continues from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power, or water for days. His departure followed fierce criticism by st...

Cricket-Stokes falls after fifty, England 144-5 at tea

Ben Stokes fell after a fighting fifty as England lost two wickets in the second session to reach 144-5 at tea on the opening day of the final test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.The tourists had slumped to 30-3 when Stokes joined J...

HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. At the close of trade, the Hang Sen...

India remove dangerous Stokes, England 144 for 5 at tea

Ben Stokes displayed the indefatigable side of his batsmanship in his 24th Test half-century but India did well enough to get breakthroughs at the right moments to leave England reeling at 144 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the fourth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021