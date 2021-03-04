Left Menu

Pakistan suspends flagship cricket tournament after COVID-19 cases among teams

Pakistan is suspending its flagship cricket tournament that started last month after seven team personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the cricket board said on Thursday. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which started on Feb. 20. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told Reuters that three international players were among the seven who tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:05 IST
Pakistan suspends flagship cricket tournament after COVID-19 cases among teams

Pakistan is suspending its flagship cricket tournament that started last month after seven team personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the cricket board said on Thursday. Teams competing in the country's highest profile sporting event, in which international players also participate, were all present in the southern city of Karachi, where matches were being played.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount," a cricket board statement said. The decision to suspend the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 with immediate effect was made following a meeting with the team owners, it said. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which started on Feb. 20.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told Reuters that three international players were among the seven who tested positive. Officials did not immediately give a resumption date.

Pakistan has so far recorded 585,435 cases of COVID-19 and over 13,000 deaths. The last two days have seen over 130 deaths, according to government data. Pakistan imposed a lockdown only for a few weeks after the first COVID-19 case was detected in March last year, and has gradually lifted the few restrictions it had in place since then.

Authorities last week gave permission for the PSL tournament to increase crowd sizes from 20 percent to 50 percent stadium capacity.

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. At the close of trade, the Hang Sen...

India remove dangerous Stokes, England 144 for 5 at tea

Ben Stokes displayed the indefatigable side of his batsmanship in his 24th Test half-century but India did well enough to get breakthroughs at the right moments to leave England reeling at 144 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the fourth a...

UK and 4 nations to fast-track modified COVID-19 vaccines

Regulators in the UK and four other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that drugmakers can move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the disease.Previously authorized vaccines that are ...

Five YSRC candidates file nominations for AP Legislative Council elections

Amaravati, Mar 4 PTI Five candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Thursday filed their nominations for the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.The sixth candidate filed his papers for the by- election to the Council...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021