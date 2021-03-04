Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Visitors show fight but hosts in control (Tea)

The English batsmen showed grit and determination against the Indian bowlers in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. While the hosts are still pretty much in the driving seat, the visiting batsmen have looked to apply themselves and not thrown away their wickets.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:37 IST
Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Visitors show fight but hosts in control (Tea)
Indian players celebrate the fall of Ben Stokes' wicket (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The English batsmen showed grit and determination against the Indian bowlers in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. While the hosts are still pretty much in the driving seat, the visiting batsmen have looked to apply themselves and not thrown away their wickets. At the Tea break, England's score read 144/5 with Ollie Pope (21) and Daniel Lawrence (15) at the crease. While it was Mohammed Siraj who picked the all-important wicket of Joe Root in the first session, Washington Sundar sent back dangerman Ben Stokes for 55 in the second session. Siraj also added to his tally as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow (28) after the batsman had put in the hard yards.

If the first session saw three wickets fall, the second session saw the visitors add 70 runs for the loss of two wickets as the host bowlers kept piling pressure on the English batsmen. But the likes of Bairstow and Stokes showed fight and did not succumb to the constant pressure from the Indian bowlers. While Bairstow and Stokes both fell against the run of play, the duo of Pope and Lawrence showed that they are here to compete and make the hosts bowling attack earn their wickets. Earlier, electing to bat first, England openers Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley saw off the first five overs bowled by the Indian pacers -- Ishant Sharma and Siraj, who has come into the side in place of Jasprit Bumrah. However, the introduction of Axar in the sixth over brought immediate reward for the hosts as the spinner clean-bowled Sibley (2), reducing England to 10/1.

The 27-year-old struck again in his second over as he had Crawley (9) caught at mid-off. The right-handed batsman tried to go over the top to create more pressure on the bowler, but ended up mistiming the ball and handed a simple catch to Siraj. Immediately after the first drinks break, England skipper Root (5) was trapped in front by Siraj and the visitors got reduced to 30/3 in the 13th over. Brief Scores: England 144/5 (Ben Stokes 55; Axar Patel 2-48, Mohammed Siraj 2-34) vs India (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB appoints Cindy Butts as chair of Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has named Cindy Butts as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will examine issues related to racism in the game.The commission was formed in November 2020 after forme...

Explain rationale behind classification for COVID-19 vaccination: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or with...

Buckingham Palace to probe if Markle bullied staff during her time as frontline royal

Buckingham Palace has launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied staff during her time as a frontline royal with Prince Harry in Britain.Markle, 39, lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a ...

"I will shoot whoever I see": Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters

Armed Myanmar soldiers and police are using TikTok to deliver death threats to protesters against last months coup, researchers said, prompting the Chinese video-sharing app to announce it was removing content that incites violence. Digital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021